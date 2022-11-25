Bubba Wallace, Kurt Busch Give Out Thanksgiving Meals With 23XI Racing: PHOTOS

To celebrate Thanksgiving, Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch took time to hand out meals in the community with 23XI Racing. These NASCAR stars gave back to those that needed it most. The crew was together and by the looks of things, made a lot of people happy with their contributions.

Seeing NASCAR drivers out in the community is always great. The sport thrives off of local fans and groups. 23XI Racing is one of the teams that are leading the way to expand the sport. With events and moments of kindness like this, that will only continue.

Everyone deserves to have a good Thanksgiving meal and Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch made sure it happened for hundreds of families.

Thankful for a lot this year, but especially for my family at @23XIRacing. We had the humbling opportunity to provide hundreds of families in the community with full thanksgiving meals. This is what it’s all about. @BubbaWallace



Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! pic.twitter.com/yOGgfmxGGv — Kurt Busch (@KurtBusch) November 24, 2022

23XI also released a video showing the crew members and drivers loading up boxes with canned goods, nonperishable foods, and other great items. It was a full team effort, just like it is on the track and in the garage. According to the team, 350 families were able to benefit from the generosity.

Bubba said earlier this week “Always good to give back, happy holidays from [Kurt], [23XI Racing], and [me].”

While most folks think about the NFL and football on Thanksgiving, these NASCAR folks are giving back in the best way they can. The offseason isn’t long, and using their time to make a lot of families happy and secure this holiday – that’s amazing to see.

Bubba Wallace, 23XI Look Forward to 2023

For Bubba Wallace and the 23XI Racing team, the focus returns to 2023 after the holidays. Picking up that win at Kansas in the playoffs was major for not just Wallace but the team in general. He made some big strides and ended up snagging more top-ten finishes this season than any other Cup Series season in his career.

After all of that success, the team has to be looking forward to next season. Tyler Reddick will suit up in the No. 45 as Kurt Busch takes a role outside of racing. It is a new era for the crew and it should produce some interesting results.

It looks like Bubba Wallace is focused on community this holiday season. By the next NASCAR season, he’ll be thinking about stage points and checkered flags.