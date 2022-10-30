Bubba Wallace Sounds Off on Massive Hit During Tennessee-Kentucky Game

Bubba Wallace loves his Tennessee Volunteers and the football team is rolling against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night. Wallace is getting ready for the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway, but he’s got time tonight to watch some college football.

The hit was on Kentucky’s Dane Key. As the Wildcats drove down the field and into the red zone it felt like they might score and make this a game before halftime. It wasn’t meant to be and the Volunteers dropped a hit on the receiver that popped the ball loose and into the hands of a defender.

It was a major hit and Wallace was hyped after the fact.

Tennessee is coming off of its win against Alabama and is looking to show that it wasn’t a fluke. As for Kentucky, they want to salvage what they can of this season. Quarterback Will Levis can be as talented as anyone else, but if this is happening there’s not much he can do.

When everything is going right for one team and wrong for the other, you get results like this. The Volunteers exploited the defense and the offense of the Cats multiple times and came away with big plays. That’s why they are up 27-6 at halftime.

So, it looks like Bubba Wallace is getting ready for NASCAR Sunday with some college football on Saturday. He’s got the right idea. For Tennessee fans like him, these last couple of weeks has been great. It really looks like the Vols might have a shot at the SEC Championship and even their first College Football Playoff.

Bubba Wallace Returns to NASCAR

After serving his one-race suspension at Homestead-Miami, Bubba Wallace is back for Martinsville. Fans are going to be excited and many will be waiting to jeer and boo. However, Wallace and his 23XI team are going to be happy to have things back to normal.

Watching his Tennessee Volunteers play at this level on a Halloween weekend might get Wallace ready to have a great race himself. He isn’t known for his short-track prowess but he’s surprised on the road and other tracks during the season.

The Round of 8 is coming to a close and we will have just four drivers standing after Sunday in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Let’s see where the cards fall and where the cars finish.