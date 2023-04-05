Bubba Watson Nails Hole-in-one at The Masters Par-3 Contest

Congrats Bubba Watson! The two-time Masters winner just notched a hole-in-one on Wednesday to tune up for the start of the most prestigious golf tournament in the world.

His shot was part of the official Masters Par 3 contest. It’s an annual event. Take a look at this shot, then come back for some details.

Bubba Watson Asks Crowd If He Should Jump Into the Water

The hole-in-one was Watson’s first at Augusta. It didn’t matter to him that none of this counts in the tournament, which starts Thursday.

“I never had one here, that’s awesome,” he proclaimed. Once he got to the green and checked to make sure the ball was in the cup, he asked the crowd “should I jump in the water?” Nope, wouldn’t be a good idea.

Bubba Watson notched this impressive shot on Hole 4 on Augusta’s special par 3 course. The hole is only 70 yards long. It’s the shortest hole on the par 3 course. It’s all as beautiful as the main course. Some folks tune into the Masters because of the great golf. Others love to see the vibrant azaleas and crab apple trees as Mother Nature shows off a southern spring.

Watson’s shot hit the green, bounced once and then went straight into the hole. When he finished his outing,

Maybe Bubba Watson’s Round Is a Hint of What’s to Come

The Masters Par 3 contest continues Wednesday. Watson had another near miss of a hole in one. He finished his round at minus 5, which was the leader in the clubhouse.

Here’s the Par contest description from the Masters. Note that there were nine holes in one in 2016.

“Part competition, part stress relief on the eve of the crucible that is competing at the Masters, the Par 3 Contest dates back more than half a century. The inaugural exhibition was held in 1960 and won by Sam Snead (who would win again in 1974, one month shy of his 62nd birthday). The varied field consists of Tournament participants and noncompeting past champions. Together they wind their way around a short, nine-hole layout nestled in the northeast corner of the Augusta National grounds. The holes, ranging from 70 to 140 yards, play over DeSoto Springs Pond and Ike’s Pond. There have been 102 holes-in-one made over the years, including a record nine in 2016.”