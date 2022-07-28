Bubba Watson, Two-Time Masters Champion, Reportedly Latest to Leave PGA Tour for LIV Golf

Another major championship winner is reportedly heading to LIV Golf. A report from The Telegraph indicates that Bubba Watson is the next big name to leave the PGA Tour for the Saudi-backed league.

Watson, a two-time Masters champion, joins an impressive list of names to join LIV Golf. He’ll now be competing with the likes of Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Ian Poulter and others.

Watson is expected to participate in his first LIV event over Labor Day weekend, just outside of Boston.

Just a few months ago, LIV Golf didn’t seem to have much momentum. Things have changed drastically, though, with the league landing some of golf’s biggest names.

Watson is a 12-time winner on the PGA Tour. He claimed the green jacket twice in his career, winning The Masters in 2012 and 2014. He’s also had a second-place finish in the PGA Championship (2010) and a fifth-place finish in the U.S. Open (2007).

Bubba Watson May Not be the Last Addition for LIV

These days, it feels like the only name that would be a surprise to hear associated with LIV Golf is Rory McIlroy. The report that Bubba Watson is leaving the PGA Tour for the new league certainly isn’t a huge shock, but it is a bit surprising that he’s the latest addition.

Shortly after winning the Open Championship, Australian golfer Cameron Smith was believed to be close to cutting a deal with LIV. Negotiations have maybe lasted longer than expected, though he’s still said to have interest in the league.

Smith claimed the Claret Jug after finishing with a score of 20-under-par, fending off Cameron Young and McIlroy. It was his first major championship victory.

As LIV continues to gain momentum, more and more golfers seem interested in leaving the PGA Tour for the new league. Watson is the most recent. Is Smith next to sign on the dotted line?