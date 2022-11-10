Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles Reveals Ref Practically Told Him Not to Challenge During Rams Game

Well, here’s something you don’t hear every day. Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles revealed after the team’s win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday that an official suggested the team shouldn’t challenge a controversial call.

A Tampa Bay punt during Sunday’s game appeared to be downed inside the 5-yard line without crossing the goal line. However, officials ruled it a touchback, giving Los Angeles much better field position.

Bowles thought about challenging the ruling on the field. However, the head coach said that an official deterred him from tossing out the red challenge flag.

“Well, the ref came over and told me that they couldn’t tell, and they watched the replay and couldn’t tell,” Bowles said. “They weren’t going to change it, so there was no need to challenge it.”

Interesting. Very interesting.

It’s typically not the official’s job to recommend whether a coach should challenge a play or not. In this case, apparently the referee wanted to offer Bowles a free tip.

Ultimately, it didn’t end up costing the Bucs. Tom Brady led the team to a game-winning touchdown drive to defeat the Rams 16-13, getting a much-needed victory.

Tom Brady Has Perfect Reaction to Game-Winning TD

He did it again. Tom Brady manufactured a game-winning drive for the 55th time in his NFL career last Sunday, and it was a critically important one.

Tampa Bay was on a three-game losing streak and sat at 3-5 heading into Sunday’s game. The Bucs desperately needed a win, no matter how they got it. After the game, Brady was elated to celebrate a comeback win over the Rams.

“That was awesome,” Brady said. “That was f—— awesome.”

Brady with the only appropriate reaction to the 55th(!!) game-winning drive of his career. pic.twitter.com/UyBKDib8RK — Sports Entertainment (@OutsiderSports) November 7, 2022

Now, Tampa Bay heads overseas with some much-needed confidence. The Bucs will take on the Seattle Seahawks (6-3) in Munich, Germany on Sunday.