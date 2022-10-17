Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles Slams Players After Tough Loss to Pittsburgh Steelers

After a third disappointing loss in the last four weeks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles slammed his team during Sunday’s postgame press conference. While speaking to reporters, the 58-year-old criticized his players saying they’re “living off” of the team’s Super Bowl win from two seasons ago.

The Bucs traveled to Pennsylvania over the weekend for an away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Things didn’t exactly go according to plan against a Steelers team that entered Sunday’s game with only one win. Iconic quarterback Tom Brady and Tampa’s offense struggled throughout the matchup. While they kept it close in the end, the Bucs still lost 20-18 and now sit at 3-3 on the season.

After the game, head coach Todd Bowles addressed reporters and spoke about his team’s performance. That’s when he referenced Tampa’s Super Bowl LV victory and made it clear that a Lombardi Trophy doesn’t guarantee the Bucs anything two years on.

“We didn’t take them lightly, number one,” Bowles said of the 1-4 Pittsburgh Steelers. “Number two, I think guys who are living off the Super Bowl are living in a fantasy land. You’ve got to get your hands dirty and go to work like everybody else.”

“We’ve been working hard, but we’ve got to work harder. Nobody is going to give us anything or feel sorry,” Bowles added. “So we’ve got to go back as coaches, as players, and time for talking is over. You’ve either got to put up or shut up.”

Video: “I think guys who are living off the Super Bowl are living in a fantasy land,” Todd Bowles said, saying Bucs need to stop listening to old praise and fix their mistakes in a hurry: pic.twitter.com/12ZKtxch4c — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 16, 2022

Todd Bowles was clearly frustrated, but so was his quarterback as the first half came to a close yesterday afternoon. Cameras captured Tom Brady chewing out his offensive linemen on the sidelines for their poor play. Tampa will look to get back on track on Sunday as they face off against their NFC South rival Carolina Panthers (1-5).

Todd Bowles Isn’t the Only One Criticizing His Bucs Team

Todd Bowles wasn’t the only one criticizing his team’s performance on Sunday either. Following the unexpected loss to the Steelers, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady also had some choice words for his teammates. While speaking to reporters afterward, the QB admitted he was concerned about the way Tampa was playing recently.

Tampa Bay was picked to win their matchup in Steel City by every NFL fan and analyst alike. Everyone assumed the Bucs would handle business in Pittsburgh. Yet the team couldn’t find a rhythm throughout the day and that left both Todd Bowles and Tom Brady frustrated after the game.

“I think we’re all playing less than what we’re capable of,” Tom Brady said to reporters. “We’ve got to look at ourselves in the mirror and figure out why.”

“It’s execution, you know?” the 45-year-old QB continued. “We all got to do a better job. You know, go back and watch tape and obviously, a lot to correct.”

"We all got to do a better job."



🗣: @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/H7mZnD8bzr — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 16, 2022

Brady completed 25 of his 40 passes, threw for 243 yards and one touchdown against the Steelers. He didn’t throw a single interception on the day, but it wouldn’t be enough to overcome Pittsburgh and backup QB Mitch Trubisky. The Bucs are now 3-3 as the coaching staff and veteran QB aim to right the ship before next week’s game in Charlotte, NC.