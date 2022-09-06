Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles Speaks Out About Tom Brady’s Absence From Training Camp

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is squarely focused on defeating the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 on NBC‘s “Sunday Night Football.” So are the rest of his teammates and head coach Todd Bowles. But there are, however, questions with just six days until the showdown in Dallas — mainly focused around which Brady will show up after an eventful offseason.

Amid Brady’s 11-day absence from training camp — in which the seven-time Super Bowl champion was tending to a “personal matter” — Bowles was asked Monday if Brady was “all-in” on the 2022 NFL season.

“He’s been all-in since we got him,” Bowles said. “He’s all-in now. I don’t follow the off-the-field stuff. I listen to XM The Groove and Soul Town.”

The 45-year-old returned in time for Tampa Bay’s second preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts. In one series of work, Tom Brady completed 6-of-8 passes for 44 yards. He surprisingly offered himself up to the media afterward and explained his absence for the first time publicly.

#Bucs QB Tom Brady on his 11-day absence from training camp: “I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of sh*t going on.”



“It’s all personal. Everyone’s got different situations they’re dealing with,” Brady said. “We all have really unique challenges to our life. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s— going on. Just gotta try to figure out life the best you can. It’s a continuous process.”

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen in Marital Discord?

A new report last week from Page Six indicated that Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are engaged in an “epic fight.” The fight relates to Brady’s decision to un-retire and return for a 23rd season.

A second source said that “there’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids. They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”

Bündchen has reportedly left their family compound in Tampa for Costa Rica. She left following a series of arguments as Tom Brady pulled a 180 on his retirement decision.