Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles Speaks Out About Tom Brady’s Divorce

On Friday, the news came out that Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen had finalized their divorce, and now coach Todd Bowles has spoken. Of course, given the state of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it is worth asking – what will this do to Brady’s performance on the field?

Fans have speculated that this has been weighing on him during the season. However, only Tom Brady can know that for sure. Even if he is the GOAT, there’s no shame in having a divorce weigh on your mind while playing football. With how the Bucs have performed this season, some folks think it has already had an effect on his play.

Todd Bowles doesn’t feel like he can really speak on Brady’s feelings or mindset. He was asked about it on Friday, though.

“I can’t say for sure,” Bowles explained. “You know Tom is a very private person. He does his job when he’s out here and he smiles a lot and that’s really all you can go by.”

I wouldn’t expect to hear much more from Bowles on this situation. However, Tom Brady is going to have to answer questions in the coming days about this whole situation. With how many rumors and speculation went into the situation leading up to Friday’s official announcement – there’s no way to avoid it.

Brady has already released a statement, but that likely won’t be enough for members of the media.

Tom Brady Releases Statement on Divorce

On Friday morning, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce and sent out statements on the matter. For the NFL quarterback, it was a text statement on his Instagram story.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together,” the statement read in part. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Tom Brady finished the statement by asking for privacy and respect.