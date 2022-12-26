Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette Deletes Tweet After Saying He’s Playing Through Serious Injury

Leonard Fournette may have let the cat out of the bag when it comes to his health status. After helping the Buccaneers to a 19-16 victory over the Cardinals Sunday night the Tampa Bay running back called out his critics … and revealed he’s been playing through injury.

Fournette piled up 90 receiving yards and 72 rushing yards as Tampa Bay squeaked out an overtime road victory on Christmas Day. That included a pivotal 44-yard reception in the fourth quarter while trailing 16-6.

On Monday morning, Fournette took to Twitter to call out his critics. He revealed that some of his struggles this year have to do with a Lisfranc injury in his foot.

“I hate when people be on here just talking saying I’m out of shape etc do y’all understand I’m playing with a lisfranc in my foot every week can [barely] push off my foot but through the Grace of God I’m goin to keep proving y’all wrong,” Fournette wrote, per Outkick.

Fournette left the tweet up for just a few minutes before deleting it. It’s probably not something the team wanted the world to know.

There’s been no mention or reporting of an injury to Fournette. However, it’s hard to believe the running back would just make something up for internet clout.

Leonard Fournette, Tom Brady Lead Charge in Tampa Bay’s Comeback Win

Leonard Fournette certainly looked healthy during the Christmas Day game between the Buccaneers and Cardinals. He made some pivotal plays in the fourth quarter to help Tampa Bay overcome a 16-6 deficit.

With the Bucs trailing 16-6 with less than 11 minutes to play, Fournette took a short pass from Tom Brady 44 yards, giving his team great field position. That play helped Tampa Bay get into the end zone to cut the lead to 16-13.

Thanks to a Cardinals fumble on the next possession, Ryan Succop converted a game-tying 42-yard field goal with 2:27 remaining. When overtime came, Brady took over.

Brady completed all six of his passes for 69 yards, setting up a game-winning field goal attempt for Succop. The veteran kicker drilled the 40-yard try, lifting the Bucs to a 19-16 win over the Cardinals.