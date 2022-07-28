LOOK: Buccaneers Receiver Mike Evans Reveals Incredible Harry Potter Tattoo

Harry Potter is making the switch from quidditch pitch to NFL field … though the “Chosen One” isn’t making the voluntary move. Instead, the lead character from J.K. Rowling’s novels will be on the gridiron via Mike Evans’ calf.

That’s right, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver is showing off some new ink in training camp this year. Evans has a new tattoo, featuring Daniel Radcliffe’s Harry Potter character, as well as Emma Watson’s role as Hermione Granger.

It’s a fitting tattoo for Evans, considering Harry’s role as a seeker on Gryffindor’s quidditch team? Evans might not be trying to capture the Golden Snitch, but hauling in touchdown passes from Tom Brady is pretty comparable.

Below, you can see the image of the new ink. The Bucs shared an image on Twitter.

This isn’t the first time Evans has dabbled in adding some magical body art. The receiver also has a tattoo of the Deathly Hallows on his arm. In 2016, he had a Harry Potter-themed cake at his wedding.

NFL player Mike Evans had an incredible #HarryPotter-themed groom's cake at his wedding: https://t.co/YooBmI5hhZ pic.twitter.com/hK131T8d4V — Nerdist (@nerdist) February 27, 2016

Evans’ new tattoo won’t get the Buccaneers any closer to the House Cup … er … the Lombardi Trophy, but it’s still a pretty cool design. We’ll see if it has any powers on the field this fall.

Mike Evans Gets a New Running Mate in Tampa Bay

The Harry Potter tattoo isn’t the only new addition to Tampa Bay’s wide receiver room. The Buccaneers are also bringing in Julio Jones, who is expected to make an immediate impact in the passing attack.

Jones inked a one-year contract to join the squad before the start of training camp. The 33-year-old is a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and a two-time All-Pro selection.

In 11 seasons in the NFL, Jones has hauled in 879 receptions for 13,330 yards and 61 touchdowns. He teams up with Evans, who has totaled 606 catches for 9,301 yards and 75 touchdowns in eight years.

The Evans-Jones combinations could be more troublesome for NFL defenses than the trio of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger were for Hogwarts.