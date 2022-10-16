buccaneers-tight-end-cameron-brate-carted-off-field-after-brutal-hit-during-steelers-game

Tampa Bay tight end Cameron Brate suffered what appeared to be a head/neck injury in the Buccaneers game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Brate caught a six-yard pass across the middle from quarterback Tom Brady. He then was tackled about chest high by Myles Jack, a Steeler linebacker. Jack motioned for help as he saw Brate struggling. The Tampa tight end had just cleared NFL concussion protocol to even play Sunday against the Steelers.

Check out the video of the injury.

#Bucs TE Cameron Brate was carted off after this hit, likely his second concussion in three weeks



Tampa athletic trainers, as per protocol, left his helmet on, but cut off the face mask. Trainers also placed a back board underneath him to stabilize any potential injury. Cameron Brask initially tried to get up after sustaining the hit. He leaned forward, then clutched his head with both hands. As he was taken off the field, Brates gave a thumbs up to the crowd.

At the time of the injury, which occurred with 3 minutes, 13 seconds to go, the Steelers owned a 13-12 lead. The team said that Brate will not return to the game. But the Bucs did have good news: Brate “has movement in all of his extremities and continues to be evaluated further.”

Cameron Brate Already Missed One Game with a Concussion

Cameron Brate missed his team’s victory over Atlanta a week ago after suffering a concussion Oct. 2 against Kansas City. Through almost three quarters against the Steelers, Brate caught two passes for 14 yards. Brady had thrown to him three times.

Brate, a former Harvard star, signed with Tampa as an undrafted free agent in 2014. This is his second stint with the Bucs. He caught 30 passes for 245 yards and four touchdowns last season.

The NFL strengthened its concussion protocol earlier this season after Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered head injuries five days apart. Doctors cleared him Friday, but Tagovailoa won’t be back in action until Sunday.