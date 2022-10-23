Buccaneers WR Mike Evans Trolled for Epic Fail on Would-Be Touchdown Pass From Tom Brady: WATCH

Having not scored a first quarter touchdown this season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) attempted to get out to a fast start in their Week 7 road matchup against the Carolina Panthers (1-5).

Cue a deep shot to Mike Evans, something that has been lacking in the Buccaneers’ offense this season. Tom Brady got the look he wanted, especially after the defender trailing Evans fell. The result was a wide-open Evans, just needing a perfect ball from Brady to walk in for six.

It was indeed a perfect ball, but Evans was unable to reel it in. Evans fantasy owners can only look away in disappointment.

Look away, Mike Evans fantasy managers 😱pic.twitter.com/LFainRcCr4 — Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) October 23, 2022

The Buccaneers’ streak of not scoring a first quarter continued, as the score is 0-0 now into the second quarter.

Tom Brady Squashes Rumors That He Could Retire Amid Buccaneers’ Poor Start

Amid the Buccaneers‘ offensive struggles through the first six games of the 2022 NFL season, there has been speculation that Brady could call it quits midseason. The 45-year-old, however, isn’t ready to move on just yet. Speaking with the media Thursday, Brady said that he remains committed to the Buccaneers.

“I love the sport,” Brady said with a grin on his face. “I love the teammates. [I] want to do a great job with this team like I always have. So, no retirement in my future.”

Brady, of course, retired following the 2021 season — which lasted all of 40 days. He made the decision to return for a 23rd season in March. But given the Buccaneers’ struggles and the rumored turmoil in his personal life, some feel it might have been a mistake for Brady to return. Chris Simms, former NFL quarterback and current NBC Sports analyst, said on “Pro Football Talk Live” Wednesday that he would not be surprised if Brady retired during the season.

“Normally I’d feel like it’s Rodgers that would be that guy,” Simms said. “But because of this year and some of the off-the-field stuff that’s hitting home and personal stuff with Brady, this is the one year I feel maybe it might be Brady.”

Simms expounded on his comments and said that this is a “weird” season for Brady.

“I think Rodgers is usually the guy to be more renegade and be like ‘screw this, I’m out of here,’” Brady said. “But this is a weird year where we’re seeing Brady do weird crap and having personal issues.”

This story is developing…