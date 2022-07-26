Buffalo Bills Coach Sean McDermott Reveals Status of Offensive Lineman Rodger Saffold Following Car Accident

The Buffalo Bills will start training camp without one of their top offensive linemen. A car accident resulting in injured ribs will keep Rodger Saffold sidelined for at least a few weeks.

Saffold will start training camp on the non-football injury list, according to head coach Sean McDermott. The team is not putting a timetable on his return, but there’s hope he’ll be back by the start of the regular season.

“You don’t want to put a timetable on it, but those generally take some time. I mean, it’s tough for him to sleep. Anybody that’s ever cracked some ribs can probably speak to that,” general manager Brandon Beane said, per ESPN. “He’s sore. Fortunately, you know, that’s all it was. Any time you get a car wreck, those can be life-threatening. But we’re glad that’s the worst it is. There’s never good timing, but probably better now than in the season. And so, we’ll be patient.”

This will mark Saffold’s first year with the Buffalo Bills after spending the previous three years with the Tennessee Titans. Before his stop in Nashville, the experienced lineman spent nine years with the St. Louis Rams.

Last season, Safford earned Pro Bowl honors with the Titans, the first of his career.

Excitement Surrounds the Buffalo Bills

After a strong run last season, there’s a lot of hope and expectations for the Buffalo Bills entering the 2022 season. It’ll be even better if Rodger Stafford is back in time for the opening kickoff.

A big reason for the hype is the play of quarterback Josh Allen, quickly rising up the ranks of NFL quarterbacks. Bills’ tight end Dawson Knox says playing with the young star is like a “dream.”

“I mean, it’s every receiver, tight end, running back, it’s everyone’s dream to play with a guy like that,” Knox said, via NFL.com. “I mean, he can put the ball 70 yards down the field, or throw off his back foot back across himself, or make plays with his legs and extend plays. There’s nothing that guy can’t do. We’ve seen him stiff arm defensive ends to the ground.

“He’s a perfect leader for us, he’s not necessarily the rah-rah guy in the locker room, but the way he plays and the way he leads by example is second to none.”

Allen threw for 4,407 yards and 36 touchdowns with 15 interceptions with Buffalo last year. If he’s able to produce at a high level again this season, the Bills will be among the top teams capable of winning a Super Bowl.