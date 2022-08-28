buffalo-bills-cut-rookie-punter-matt-araiza-following-serious-criminal-allegations

The Buffalo Bills have cut rookie punter Matt Araiza have a troubling lawsuit was filed recently. The Associated Press provided an update on the situation on Saturday.

Buffalo cut Araiza two days after a lawsuit was filed alleging that he and two college teammates gang-raped a teenager in 2021. The alleged incident occurred during a Halloween party at an off-campus residence. Araiza and the two teammates attended and played for San Diego State at the time.

Head coach Sean McDermott answered questions about the situation following Buffalo’s preseason game against the Carolina Panthers Friday.

“It’s not a situation we take lightly. I’m hurt, I understand they’re hurt,” McDermott said, regarding Bills fans. “It’s not easy to hear about some of the things that I’ve heard about over the last several hours say. Haven’t slept a lot to be honest with you.”

Police in San Diego turned the investigation over to the district attorney’s office. The DA office will determine whether charges will be pursued.

No timetable has been placed on a potential decision from the district attorney’s office.

Matt Araiza Cut Weeks Before Start of Regular Season

Buffalo’s decision to cut the rookie punter comes just a few weeks before the start of the 2022 regular season. The punter out of San Diego State was a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Araiza earned the nickname “Punt God” because of his big leg on the field. During his final season at San Diego State, he won the Ray Guy Award, MWC Special Teams Player of the Year honors and earned first-team All-America honors.

It’s not clear when Buffalo learned of the allegations regarding Araiza. The Bills did, however, inform the NFL of the situation. The league did not provide any comment.

It’s also unclear whether Araiza disclosed any information with the NFL during the draft process of the situation.