Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen Comments on What He’s Been Working to Improve During Offseason

There’s a reason Josh Allen is a rising quarterback in the NFL. Though he’ll likely find himself in the mix of an MVP race at some point this season, the Buffalo Bills star continues to find ways to tune up his game.

Allen closed out the 2021 campaign with 4,407 yards, 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He was an overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs away from leading the Bills to an AFC Championship Game appearance. Some might get “fat and happy” with that kind of season.

But Allen wants to get to that next level. He’s taking steps to get there, too. Speaking with Adam Schein on Mad Dog Sports Radio on Sirius XM, the fifth-year gunslinger explained how he can improve his game.

“I think ball placement on some of our shorter throws, allowing our guys to catch and run,” Allen said, according to NFL.com. “Then secondly, eyes. Where are my eyes in zone coverage? What am I trying to throw here? Am I trying to throw the high-low? OK, let’s find the linebacker responsible for this area, and let’s work him instead of having my eyes in a different spot.

“Finding the right guy to ID and just owning the game of football as much as I can. Knowing the situation. Coach (Sean) McDermott does such a great job with that in our locker room, in our team meetings, teaching us situation football. So I gotta be honed in on that.”

Josh Allen Brings Toughness to Buffalo

Buffalo has elite levels of skill on both sides of the football. The Bills owned the NFL’s fifth-best offense in 2021 and had the league’s top defense, statistically. That’s a pretty strong combination.

When the two sides get together on the practice field, things can get really intense. Josh Allen isn’t afraid to get in the middle of it, either.

Earlier this offseason, Allen got into a scuffle with defensive lineman Jordan Phillips. The quarterback surrendered nearly 100 pounds on the scale but didn’t back away from the 6-foot-6, 341-pound lineman.

#Bills QB .@JoshAllenQB got into a fight at the end of practice with 6'6, 341 pound DT Jordan Phillips.pic.twitter.com/7TV4o6Diz9 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 30, 2022

That’s the kind of fight teams like to see from a quarterback — even against teammates. Things get heated during training camp and dust-ups happen. It speaks to Allen’s competitive nature.

Based on what we’ve heard — and seen — from Allen in the offseason, it appears the gut-wrenching overtime loss to Kansas City in the playoffs is fueling the quarterback’s fire. He’s hoping to come back even better in 2022.