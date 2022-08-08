WATCH: Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen Scolds Fan for Throwing Souvenir Football at Him

Over the weekend, Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen got pretty upset with a member of Bills Mafia. As he was leaving the field after practice, a flying football struck the 26-year-old star from the stands.

Apparently, a fan thought that throwing a souvenir ball at Allen’s private parts would make him more likely to sign an autograph. Shockingly, the quarterback was not happy with the behavior. He turned towards the fan and scolded them before continuing his trot into the locker room.

Someone repeats the word “disrespectful” numerously after the altercation. It is tough to say whether Allen saying it or another Buffalo fan in the crowd. Between this “interaction” and the scuffle with defensive lineman Jordan Phillips, Allen has had quite the week at Bills training camp.

Teammate Praises Josh Allen: ‘There’s Nothing That Guy Can’t Do’

After back-to-back outstanding seasons, Josh Allen has established himself as a premier quarterback in the NFL. Last month in a SiriusXM Radio appearance, Bills tight end Dawson Knox gave his teammate some high praise.

“It’s everyone’s dream to play with a guy like that – every receiver, tight end, running back,” Knox said. “He can put the ball 70 yards down the field. He throws off his back foot back across himself, or makes plays with his legs and extends plays. There’s nothing that guy can’t do.”

He continued: “We’ve seen him stiff arm defensive ends to the ground. He’s jumping over linebackers and just trucking guys. It’s insane. We’re trying to tell him to slide more often. But with the way he runs the ball, it’s hard to tell him to go down when he can make crazy plays with his feet, too.”

Assuming Josh Allen does not get injured by his teammate or a Buffalo fan, he could make his first preseason appearance this coming Saturday, August 13 against the Indianapolis Colts.