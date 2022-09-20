Buffalo Bills Release Injury Update on Dane Jackson

The Buffalo Bills have provided an update on injured cornerback Dane Jackson, who left Monday night’s game against the Tennessee Titans in an ambulance.

Jackson was transported to the hospital following a head-to-head collision with teammate Tremaine Edmunds. He underwent a number of tests for a potential neck injury.

Tuesday morning, the Bills provided a positive update on the cornerback.

“Dane Jackson was transported last night to ECMC and underwent various tests which determined there was no major injury to his neck or spinal cord,” the Bills said in a statement.

The Bills also said that the hospital released Jackson. He continues to undergo further evaluation.

Dane Jackson Leaves MNF in Team Ambulance

Dane Jackson suffered a serious injury during Monday Night Football, requiring the team ambulance to drive onto the field. Shortly after leaving the game, the Bills announced that cornerback had been transported to the hospital.

“CB Dane Jackson has been taken to ECMC for evaluation of a neck injury,” Buffalo’s account tweeted. “He will be getting a CT scan and an X-ray. Jackson has full movement in extremities.”

The game was delayed 10 minutes while trainers attended to Jackson on the field. Tremaine Edmunds, with whom Jackson collided, talked about the frightening moment.

“Just to see him moving, just to see him give a thumbs-up on the way out — obviously, that helped a lot of us,” Edmunds said, per ESPN. “It eased a lot of our minds.”

Buffalo selected Jackson in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Pitt. He’s played in 24 games and made 10 starts over the course of his first three seasons in the league. He’s totaled 64 tackles, 13 passes defended and two interceptions.

The Bills defeated the Titans 41-7 on Monday Night Football. They improved to 2-0 on the season.