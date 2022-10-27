Buffalo Bills Release Renderings of New Stadium: LOOK

A new stadium is in the works for the Buffalo Bills. This week, the team released the first renderings of the new NFL venue, expected to be complete by fall 2026.

“Fostering a culture. Building the future,” the Bills official Twitter account wrote. “Here’s the first look at renderings of the New Bills Stadium.”

Fostering a culture. Building the future.



Here’s the first look at renderings of the New Bills Stadium.https://t.co/wQjumbzQA7 | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/RC9hnAGkiy — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 27, 2022

The first images include a look at the plaza outside the stadium, as well as one photo from inside. A large canopy will cover 65% of seats in the new venue, protecting against wind and rain.

Construction on the new facility is expected to begin in 2023. The project will cost an estimated $1.4 billion to build, but the team is in need of a new stadium.

Opening in 1973, Highmark Stadium is the fourth-oldest in the NFL. The three in front of it are Soldier Field (Chicago Bears), Lambeau Field (Green Bay Packers) and Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City Chiefs).

Tennessee Titans Release Renderings for New Stadium

The Buffalo Bills are the second organization to reveal renderings for a new stadium this week. The Tennessee Titans unveiled some images on its new stadium, as well.

“We envision a potential new stadium that makes our community proud and enhances the reputation of our great city and state,” Titans president and CEO Burke Nihill said. “We’re focused on designing a stadium capable of hosting a prestigious international event on a Sunday and a steady flow of impactful community programming later that same week. This is a building that would serve Nashville and Tennessee for generations.”

Tennessee’s current facility, Nissan Stadium, opened in 1999. The project comes at an estimated $2.2 billion price tag.

With a new stadium that features a domed structure, Nashville hopes to host several major events. Among those are a Super Bowl, which hasn’t been feasible given the current venue.

Hosting Final Fours and College Football Playoff games could also be a possibility for Nashville with the new stadium.