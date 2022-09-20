Buffalo Bills Release Update on Dane Jackson After Scary Injury

The Buffalo Bills released an update on defensive back Dane Jackson after his scary on-field injury during Monday Night Football’s matchup between the Bills and Tennessee Titans.

“CB Dane Jackson has been taken to ECMC for evaluation of a neck injury,” the official Buffalo Bills account tweeted. “He will be getting a CT scan and an x-ray. Jackson has full movement in extremities.”

CB Dane Jackson has been taken to ECMC for evaluation of a neck injury. He will be getting a CT scan and an x-ray. Jackson has full movement in extremities. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) September 20, 2022

During a tackle, Jackson’s neck was pushed against Tremaine Edwards in an awkward fashion, and he was eventually carted off the field.

Team ambulance is carting Dane Jackson off, Edmunds fell into and bended back Jackson’s neck while making a tackle, it looked bad. #Bills @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/RJodpxCs0X — Brian Chojnacki (@BroadcastingBri) September 20, 2022

“Team ambulance is carting Dane Jackson off, Edmunds fell into and bended back Jackson’s neck while making a tackle, it looked bad,” wrote Brian Chojnacki, a local Buffalo reporter tweeted, attaching a photo of the ambulance and the team gathered around.

Dane Jackson played football at the University of Pittsburgh and was drafted by the Bills in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He was elevated from the practice squad multiple times last year, including before the AFC Championship Game.

The Buffalo Bills are currently continuing their 2022 barnstorming of the league. After a romping of the Los Angeles Rams, their dominance continued Monday night. During their Monday Night Football contest against the Tennessee Titans, the Bills have dominated the Titans through three quarters. Currently, the score stands at 40-7 in the brutal contest.

Buffalo Bills Smash LA Rams and Nielsen TV Ratings

The high-powered Bills offense led by Josh Allen stormed the Rams, while the Buffalo defense suffocated Stafford and caused multiple turnovers. The game ended with a 31-10 score, and Josh Allen showed the league why many think he may be the NFL’s most talented quarterback.

However, the Nielsen ratings from the showing proved that football still reigns supreme in America. The preliminary numbers compared favorably with last year’s Thursday league debut.

More than 21 million viewers watched across NBC, Peacock, and the NFL Digital properties. This marks the fourth consecutive year topping that overall viewership number. Final Nielsen rating numbers will be in on Monday.

The strong numbers bode well for the NFL when considering the obstacles this year’s game had to overcome. Considering the game turned lopsided in the third and fourth quarters and the fact it aired around the time Queen Elizabeth passed away, the numbers could’ve suffered more.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie made headlines in the game after his gender reveal touchdown celebration.

After scoring the touchdown, McKenzie walks through the end zone as his teammates congratulate him. As the cameraman approaches McKenzie, the receiver walks toward the camera.

He gets close up to the camera, and in front of millions of Americans watching at home, McKenzie says: “it’s a boy!”

Then, the TikTok cuts to a phone view of his family watching the game. It’s easy to see the family is already excited after McKenzie scored the touchdown. However, when he announces the gender of his sister’s baby, the crowd goes crazy.