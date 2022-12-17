Buffalo Bills Stadium Slammed by Blizzard Ahead of Tonight’s Game: PHOTOS

Less than a month after the Buffalo Bills were forced to relocate their game against the Cleveland Browns to Detroit due to snow, it’s looking like the team is once again dealing with some fresh powder that may impact their Saturday night again with the Miami Dolphins.

“Oh we’ve got SERIOUS snow in Buffalo for the Bills game tonight,” NFL on CBS tweeted on Saturday morning. The tweet featured some images of the current condition of the Bills’ stadium.

Despite their stadium’s current condition, the Buffalo Bills seem to be optimistic when it comes to the upcoming match-up against the Miami Dolphins. “IT’S OFFICIALLY GAME DAY!!” The team declared on Twitter with a video of #27 Tre’Davious White Sr. dancing in snow. There hasn’t been an update about the game, including if there will be any kind of postponement. The team is going into the game with a 10-3 record while the Dolphins have an 8-5 record.

Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel Trolls The Snowy Weather in Buffalo Ahead of the Bills Game

Earlier this week, it was reported that Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was seen trolling the snowy weather in Buffalo ahead of the Bills game.

“Mind over matter? Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel wearing a ‘I wish it were colder’ shirt,” sports anchor/reporter Clay Ferraro tweeted. “The team also cranked down the temp in their indoor practice facility as they get ready for Saturday night’s game in Buffalo.”

McDaniel also told Miami Dolphins reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques that he hasn’t been focused on watching the weather forecast. “McDaniel said he will personally do ‘zero monitoring’ of the weather this weekend in Buffalo,” Louis-Jacques tweeted. “Added that the only real way they can prepare for it is ‘mentally deciding if it’s gonna matter or not.’”

However, McDaniel did acknowledge the chance of some snow during the game earlier this week. “I think you expect it to be as cold and it could be five feet of snow,” he told reporters. “You know that the elements are going to be different than what we’re in right now.”

Miami Dolphins quarterback Too Tagovailoa had a different take on the weather against the Buffalo Bills. He stated that climate is more mental than anything. “It could be snowing. It could rain. I don’t know,” he stated. “I think for me, at least, I can speak for myself, it’s a mindset thing, and if I’m too focused and worried about it’s too cold, can I grab the ball, can I not, then I would say I’m focused on the wrong things. It would be hard to play that way going over there against a really good team.”

The current weather forecast for Saturday in Buffalo is the high being 33 degrees with a low of 26. Precipitation is at 98%, which means snow is in the forecast.