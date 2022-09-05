Buffalo Bills Tight End Dawson Knox Speaks for First Time in Wake of Brother’s Death

In just three days, Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox will be catching passes from his quarterback, Josh Allen, against the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams. It’ll be “therapeutic” for Knox to be back on the field — nearly three weeks since his younger brother, Luke, suddenly passed away.

Knox returned to the Bills on Aug. 23 and on Monday, spoke for the first time since the tragic accident.

“Just getting back up here, getting in the routine, seeing all my teammates, seeing my coaches, definitely from a distraction standpoint it’s great, too,” Knox said, via ESPN. “But it’s also very therapeutic just doing what I love with the guys that I love. I know that my brother would want it that way, too. He wants me to give everything I got. I know he is gonna be watching somehow, someway, so yeah, it’s definitely been great being back up here, getting back with all the guys.”

Luke Knox died on Aug. 17 at the age of 22. The linebacker spent the past four years at Ole Miss, before transferring to Florida International. There is currently no cause of death, though police said they do not suspect foul play.

Dawson Knox Feeling Support From Buffalo Faithful

Upon his return to the team, Dawson Knox said he felt tremendous support from the Buffalo community. Ahead of their second preseason game against Denver Broncos, the Bills held a moment of silence to honor Luke Knox.

“[I] really felt a lot of love and support over the last few weeks with my brother, my family has been very thankful, and just everybody in Buffalo has been incredible,” Knox said. “… The moment of silence for the preseason game. It’s just been everything that I expected out of Buffalo and more because this city’s incredible, it’s meant the world to me.”

Since Luke Knox’s passing, Bills fans among others have raised over $200,000 in his name to the P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative.

“As Luke and Dawson’s parents, we want to thank Buffalo and Bills Mafia everywhere for the incredible outpouring of support and love shown to our family,” David and Rachel Knox said in a statement. “Never would we have imagined dealing with something this hard but knowing these gifts in Luke’s honor will help so many hurting families truly blesses us.”