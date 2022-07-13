Buffalo Bills Tight End Dawson Knox Speaks Highly Of Quarterback Josh Allen: ‘There’s Nothing That Guy Can’t Do’

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox loves playing with quarterback Josh Allen.

And why wouldn’t he? Knox has ascended to become one of the best red zone targets in the NFL. Knox’s rise has paralleled his quarterback, who is one of the betting favorites to win the NFL MVP in 2022.

Speaking on SiriusXM NFL Radio Tuesday, Knox described playing with Allen as a “dream.”

“I mean, it’s every receiver, tight end, running back, it’s everyone’s dream to play with a guy like that,” Knox said, via NFL.com. “I mean, he can put the ball 70 yards down the field, or throw off his back foot back across himself, or make plays with his legs and extend plays. There’s nothing that guy can’t do. We’ve seen him stiff arm defensive ends to the ground.

“He’s jumping over linebackers, and just trucking guys. It’s insane. We’re trying to tell him to slide more often, but with the way he runs the ball, it’s hard to tell him to go down when he can make crazy plays with his feet, too. But he’s another guy that everyone loves off the field as well.

“He’s a perfect leader for us, he’s not necessarily the rah-rah guy in the locker room, but the way he plays and the way he leads by example is second to none.”

High Expectations for Dawson Knox, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in 2022

Knox, 25, broke out in 2021, hauling in 49 receptions for 587 yards. Knox’s nine touchdowns were second to receiver Stefon Diggs (10) for the team lead. Buffalo finished 11-6 and then throttled the New England Patriots, 47-17, in the AFC Wild Card. However, the Bills’ season came to an end the following week with a 42-36 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Expectations are raised coming into 2022 and with an offense that could be even better. The Bills, who ranked No. 5 in total offense in 2021, added veteran receiver Jamison Crowder and tight end O.J. Howard in free agency. The team selected Running back James Cook in the second-round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Georgia. Cook will carry the load in the backfield next to Devin Singletary.

Simply put, a successful season for the Bills means they are raising the Lombardi in February of 2023.

“This time of year, everyone’s always making predictions, and trying to predict records, and who’s going to make the Super Bowl, and who might make the playoffs, and we always try to stay away from all that,” Knox said. “We always just want to focus on what’s ahead of us, and right now, it’s just getting everyone to camp healthy and then just starting to build that chemistry and that teamwork that comes with camp. And we’ll be back in Rochester this year, which is great, the old cliché of taking it one game at a time and not focusing on what might be five or six games down the road.

“Everyone’s talking about how our first six or seven games are supposed to be pretty tough, but we’ve got the mentality of, ‘you know, they have to come play us,’ they’ve got to deal with the Bills on their schedule, so that’s the kind of mentality we’re taking into the season, we’re taking it one game at a time and not think too much about the opponent, and just control what we can control.”