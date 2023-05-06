The pre-game festivities in a rugby match turned unexpectedly chaotic on Friday. That’s what happened in a Super League rugby contest earlier this week. Players from the Catalan Dragons and St. Helens were both forced to run for their lives during warmups on Friday. During pre-game warmups, a bull got loose and things got out of hand quickly. It charged at a player, dragging the handler to the ground for several yards. The bull was there for advertising purposes–to advertise the quality of beef in the Pyrenees-Orientales region of France.

The handler of the bull was dragged for several yards, but other than that nobody was hurt.

You can check out the video below.

WOW!!



The new warm up at @DragonsOfficiel have really been spiced up at home this season!!!#Bullsintown #SkyRL pic.twitter.com/IwYM2xqYT5 — Sky Sports Rugby League (@SkySportsRL) May 5, 2023

Plenty of the players scattered as the bull charged them. They made their way into the stands to avoid being injured. The incident made news across the world, with national media outlets such as ESPN writing about it.

The idea of the pre-game advertisement came from Catalans’ chairman and owner Bernard Guasch. He owns a local meat-processing plant, Guasch Viandes. Three bulls and two cows, all from the same breed, were all scheduled to perform a lap before the game. That’s according to the statement released by the Catalans.

It didn’t help that the Catalans’ players were wearing red jerseys. That’s probably why the bull charged at them. Red didn’t seem like the smartest color choice, especially when there were three bulls on the field. Luckily for everyone involved, the bull finally cooled off after 30 seconds. And nobody was seriously hurt.

There were plenty of jokes on social media following the incident. “The new warm up at Catalans Dragons has really been spiced up at home this season,” joked the Sky Sports Rugby League Twitter account.

The Catalans Dragons managed to prevail in the rugby match

As far as the actual rugby game, the Catalans Dragons won 24-12. With the win, the Dragons ended their three-game winless streak. The rugby match was played at the Stade Gilbert Brutus in Perpignan, France. The people running the advertisement were likely pleased with how much publicity the incident got, as they got way more bang for their buck than expected.

The Catalans Dragons are a professional rugby team located in France. They compete in the Super League. They are the only team from outside England that competes in the league. The club was formed in 2000 by a merger of XIII Catalan and AS Saint-Esteve into Union Treiziste Catalane (UTC). They won the 2005 French Championship and the Lord Derby Cup in 2004 and 2005.