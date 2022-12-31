byu-football-offensive-lineman-killed-in-construction-accident

Tragic news out of BYU after the football team announced one of its offensive linemen, Sione Veikoso, was killed in a construction accident late Friday (December 30th). He was 22 years old at the time of his death.

According to ESPN, the incident occurred in the BYU player’s hometown of Kailua, Hawaii. A total of six men were on the construction when a 15-foot retraining rock wall behind a home partially collapsed. Three of the men, including Veikoso were trapped. It was reported that while the other two men were taken to the hospital, Veikoso was pronounced dead on the scene. His family confirmed the news after emergency personnel reportedly cleared the rubble.

In a tweet, the BYU Cougars football team issued a statement about Veikoso’s sudden passing. “On behalf of the entire BYU Football family, our thoughts and prayers are with Sione’s family and friends during this extremely difficult time. Rest in Love Sione. God be with you till we meet again.”

On behalf of the entire BYU Football family, our thoughts and prayers are with Sione's family and friends during this extremely difficult time.



Rest in Love Sione. God be with you till we meet again. pic.twitter.com/Bn0oW4kylY — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) December 31, 2022

Cougars Head Coach, Kalani Sitake also spoke out about Veikoso’s death. “We are extremely saddened to learn of the tragic death of one of our brothers, Sione Veikoso. His passing is heartbreaking to all of us. We offer our deepest condolences and prayers to his family as we share in their grief. Our love for you is forever, Sione!”

BYU’s Athletic Director, Tom Holmoe, then tweeted, “The BYU Football Family mourns the passing of our dear teammate and fellow Cougar, Sione Veikoso. May his family and friends feel our love and faith at this most sacred and difficult time. Peace be with you now and forever Sione.”

Meanwhile, the BYU football team announced it has set up a GoFundMe campaign for Sione Veikoso. The campaign is now seeking $20,000 which will go towards the former football player’s funeral costs.

“Please help us help Sione’s family with unexpected funeral and burial costs,” the BYU Football team announced. “Thank you to everyone who is able to help!”

Since its launch, the campaign has raised more than $8,500 from nearly 200 donors.

Veikoso notably played in one game as a redshirt freshman for BYU in 2022. Prior to joining the Cougars. He played for Arizona State and appeared in one game. He was scheduled to fly back to BYU next week. Speaking about Veikoso, the football player’s cousin told reporters, “He was a gentle giant who loved his family. He was reliable and caring.”

Meanwhile, Veikoso’s cousin Sione Kava played for Oregon in 2018-2019 as a defensive tackle while his other cousin, Isi Sofele, was a running back for Cal from 2009-2012. CBS Sports reported that Veikoso is survived by his sisters, Mele and Sanimata, and his brother, also named Sione.