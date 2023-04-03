Stephen A. Smith Delivers Strong Rant About Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese Drama

Stephen A. Smith delivered a strong rant about the Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese drama that occurred at the end of LSU’s national championship win.

Reese did the John Cena celebration “you can’t see me” by waving her hand in front of her face. She directed it at the Iowa women’s basketball superstar.

Many criticized the LSU star taunting Clark, despite Clark pulling off the same type of celebration throughout the tournament.

Smith questioned why Clark avoided criticism but Reese immediately got heat for her passion after the Tigers won it all.

.@stephenasmith shares his thoughts on Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark's celebrations: pic.twitter.com/mOAGtTONyt — First Take (@FirstTake) April 3, 2023

“But here’s the reality of the situation, she (Clark) instigated this kind of stuff, let’s call it what it is,” Smith said on ESPN’s First Take. “She was waving, she was doing the Cena. How about what she did to Raven Johnson? She didn’t just go into the lane and not guard her against South Carolina in the national semifinal, she waved her off, she didn’t mind being disrespectful. So why is it that we’re hesitant to bring that up?”

Chiney Ogwumik joined Smith on the show and discussed women and men’s treatment in sports.

“See here’s what I’m saying, I’m not trying to dilute your point by any stretch Chiney because I get where you’re coming from, and as a lady you should take that position, along with Molly, about how we all need to grow up and accept that fact that these women are highly competitive, they’re highly gifted and skilled, and we should give them the love, and respect, and deference they deserve,” Smith said. “But I’m going a step further with this, we all know that there’s a white-black issue here … When Caitlin did it, people were celebrating it and they were talking about nothing but her greatness.

“But then the second a sister stepped up and threw it back in her face, now you’ve got half the basketball world saying you know what, that’s not the classiest thing to do.”

Stephen A. Smith Chimes In On Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese Drama

Reese and Clark ended the year as arguably the two best women’s basketball players in all of college. But the controversy marred the end of the national title game.

“I’m so happy that Caitlin Clark handled it the way that she did because of the throws of competition she’s fessing up to listen I ain’t paying attention to that,” Smith said. “They were getting the better of me, I was focused on the moment and the fact I was with my teammates. But that’s all she could say because she kind of instigated this.

“And that fact that hasn’t been brought up tells us a lot about our society as a whole. Yes, Chiney Ogwumike is not taking it there, I’m taking it there. You know exactly what the hell you’re doing as people when you want to bring up how Angel Reese acted. But you don’t want to bring up how Caitlin Clark acted, that’s the inconsistency, that’s the story.”