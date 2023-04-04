Caitlin Clark Responds To First Lady Jill Biden’s Suggestion Iowa Should Join LSU at the White House

Thanks, but no thanks. That was essentially Caitlin Clark’s response to First Lady Jill Biden, who recently suggested the Iowa women’s basketball star join LSU at the White House for the national championship celebration.

Clark, the top player in the country, put on quite a show during the NCAA Tournament and during Sunday’s national championship game. However, her 30-point, eight-assist performance was not enough to lead Iowa to a win over LSU.

The Tigers defeated the Hawkeyes 102-85 to claim their first title in women’s basketball in program history. But Biden was so impressed with Clark’s performance that she offered the Iowa star the opportunity to attend the White House with LSU.

Clark is passing up that chance.

“I don’t think runner-ups usually go to the White House,” Clark said on ESPN. “I think LSU should enjoy that moment for them.”

Biden said that because Iowa was so impressive during the tournament the Hawkeyes should also get an invitation.

“I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House, we always do. So, we hope LSU will come,” Biden said. “But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game.”

It sounds like the only way Clark and the Hawkeyes will be visiting the White House is if they win the national title. It’ll have to wait at least one more year.

Caitlin Clark Responds to Backlash Against LSU’s Angel Reese

Near the end of Sunday’s championship game, LSU star Angel Reese faced backlash for taunting Clark with a you-can’t-see-me hand gesture. It was a mockery of Clark, who has used the same gesture on the floor.

While fans (mostly from Iowa) were upset with Reese’s actions, Clark didn’t take issue with it.

“No matter which way it goes, she should never be criticized for what she did,” Clark told ESPN. “I’m just one that competes and she competed. I think everybody knew there was going to be a little trash talking the entire tournament. It’s not just me and Angel. So I don’t think she should be criticized, like I said. LSU deserves it. They played so well. Like I said, I’m a big fan of hers.

“I think the biggest thing is we’re all competitive, we all show our emotions in a different way. Angel’s a tremendous, tremendous player. I have nothing but respect for her. I love her game. The way she rebounds the ball, scores the ball is absolutely incredible. I’m a big fan of her. And even the entire LSU team, like I said, they played an amazing game. I don’t think there should be any criticism for what she did. I honestly didn’t see it when the game was going on and like I said, I haven’t been on social media really at all.”

If Clark doesn’t take issue with Reese’s actions, neither should anyone else.