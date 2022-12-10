caleb-williams-responds-to-patrick-mahomes-comparisons-with-confidence

Since the end of the season is upon us for college football, draft comparisons are all around. Is Caleb Williams Patrick Mahomes 2.0? Some folks, like QB guru Tom House, believe that Williams is a great comp for Patrick Mahomes.

When players get big comparisons like that, it can be intimidating. Mobile quarterbacks are the new meta, and that means we will see more comparisons between athletes. It doesn’t hurt that Caleb Williams is able to throw across his body, a bit like Patrick Mahomes. He has a canon, and he can run when needed.

Williams was able to respond to those comparisons recently while talking to Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio.

“It’s pretty cool, I’d say, just because everybody watches Patrick and sees all the cool things he can do,” Williams said, via Pro Football Talk. “I always said even in high school that I don’t think there’s anything — obviously, he’s special, but I don’t think there’s anything that I can’t do that he’s doing out there.”

That’s a confident answer from the USC quarterback. He’s the favorite to win the Heisman and should he, he’ll have something that Mahomes never won. Then again, Williams didn’t have to compete against Lamar Jackson.

I’m not a quarterback guru, Tom House is. So, I’ll take his word for it. If anyone fits that unique mold of Patrick Mahomes, it has to be Caleb Williams.

Caleb Williams Season Fell Short of CFP

While the USC Trojans had a solid year, they came up just short of their ultimate goal. Even if Caleb Williams is Patrick Mahomes reborn, he couldn’t get his team over Utah. By losing the Pac-12 championship, Williams and USC lost their chance at competing for a national championship.

The thing is, we will get to see more of Williams next season. He is too young to go to the NFL Draft after this season. So, buckle up because there are going to be more games and a lot more tape. By the end of next year, we will have a ton of footage to do all of the comparisons we want to do.

What do you think Outsiders? Is this a fair comparison to either one of these quarterbacks? Or is it too much too soon for Caleb Williams?