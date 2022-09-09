cam-akers-fantasy-owners-are-beside-themselves-after-rams-rb-goes-quiet-in-week-1

The National Football League is back for Week 1, and football fans everywhere are celebrating.

After waiting over six months for the first regular season game, fans were rewarded with a matchup on Thursday night between Super Bowl odds-favorite Buffalo Bills and defending Super Bowl champions Los Angeles Rams.

However, the game didn’t live up to its competitive billing. Despite being tied 10-10 at halftime, the Bills stormed out of the gate after halftime and didn’t look back, scoring three more touchdowns in the second half while holding the Rams to none.

While the Bills’ performance was nothing short of stout, the Rams’ play left much to be desired. The Bills’ defense stuffed the Rams’ rushing attack and corralled Matthew Stafford, rattling him and forcing multiple turnovers.

Rams running back Cam Akers couldn’t get anything going against the Bills—literally. The Florida State product rushed for 0 yards on three carries. The rusher, the Rams’ “starting” tailback, was projected to score 13.05 fantasy points by Yahoo! Sports and 12.4 by ESPN’s fantasy app. However, he didn’t even reach close to that score.

Instead, he posted a round goose egg: 0 points. Fantasy owners of the Super Bowl champ running back took to social media to voice their displeasure over the poor showing against Buffalo. In addition to Cam Akers’ poor fantasy performance, fantasy owners and Rams’ fans also took issue with newly-acquired wide receiver Allen Robinson’s lack of involvement in Thursday’s game.

Cam Akers Fantasy Owners Share Their Thoughts on Akers’ and Robinson’s Poor Performance

Plenty of fantasy owners took to Twitter to comment on both Akers’ and Robinson’s lack of production on Thursday night.

“Safe to say Allen Robinson and cam Akers won’t be starting in fantasy going forward,” one user tweeted, obviously fed up with the performances from the pair of Rams players.

Fan Duel’s account posted this hilarious snapshot from the 2019 film The Joker. “Me after drafting Cam Akers & Allen Robinson on my fantasy team,” they wrote.

me after drafting Cam Akers & Allen Robinson on my fantasy team pic.twitter.com/SeyResSjFa — FanDuel (@FanDuel) September 9, 2022

Fantasy football expert Matthew Berry posted on Twitter, giving his perspective on the situation. “I hope you listened to me on avoiding Cam Akers,” the analyst wrote.

However, he follows it up with an admission that he was wrong on Robinson. He writes: “I hope you ignored me when I recommended Allen Robinson.”

One user posted a hilarious gif depicting how most owners of either Akers or Robinson felt after last night’s lackluster fantasy numbers.

Me with Cam Akers and Allen Robinson on my fantasy team pic.twitter.com/8SNoitedWy — mike 🧀 (@MikeHowell80) September 9, 2022

Perhaps Cam Akers’ fantasy prospects, along with Allen Robinson’s turnaround. Most fans seemed more impressed by the Bills than they seemed disappointed with the Rams. The Rams will look to rebound next Sunday, September 18, when they host the Atlanta Falcons.