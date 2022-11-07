Cameron Dicker Was Going To a Carrie Underwood Concert When the Chargers Called To Sign Him

Cameron Dicker might’ve had the wildest week of anyone in the NFL. The former University of Texas kicker thought the highlight would be attending a Carrie Underwood concert. Instead, it was capped off by making a game-winning field goal.

The Los Angeles Chargers called Dicker into action on the final play of the game, asking the kicker to make a game-winning field goal from 37 yards out. He delivered, lifting the Chargers to a 20-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

That, alone, is worthy of a story. But it’s how Dicker joined the Chargers this week that actually stole headlines. After the game, the former Texas star told reporters he was on his way to one of Underwood’s concerts when he received the call.

“I was planning on going to a Carrie Underwood concert on Tuesday night or Monday night, whatever it was,” Dicker said. “Then like, ‘Ah, my agent is calling me. This is weird.’ He asked, ‘How fast can you be at the airport?’ I said an hour-and-a-half, hopped on a flight and came right out. It’s been fun.”

Talk about getting Blown Away. Or maybe Dicker lives up to the title, The Champion, this week?

Bad puns and joking aside, it’s a pretty cool story for Dicker, who’s an NFL rookie this season. Going from a country music concert to a game-winning kick in the span of a few days is a week unlike many.

New York Jets Probably Wish They Had Cameron Dicker

Let’s give some serious credit to Cameron Dicker’s perseverance. Since the NFL Draft, the former Longhorns kicker has spent time with four organizations around the league. Yet when he received the call from the Los Angeles Chargers, he delivered.

And we know how hard it can be to pass up a Carrie Underwood concert.

If the Chargers ever let Dicker go, the New York Jets might have some interest in his leg. Why? The team had one of the most embarrassing opening kickoffs you’ll see.

Specialist Braden Mann slipped and fell while attempting to kick the ball off to the Buffalo Bills to start the game. As you can imagine, NFL fans went nuts after seeing the hilarious blunder.

Fortunately for the Jets, it didn’t prove too costly. New York defeated Buffalo 20-17 in a highly entertaining game between a pair of AFC East rivals.