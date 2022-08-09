Cameron Smith, World’s No. 2 Ranked Golfer, Reportedly Joining LIV Golf

If the upstart LIV Golf Invitational Series was looking to make a statement signing, well then they may have just found it. Cameron Smith – No. 2 in the Official World Golf Ranking – is reportedly looking to move to LIV Golf following the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Fellow Australian golfer Cameron Percy told RSN Radio Australia that Smith, along with Marc Leishman, already have their bags packed.

“Unfortunately, yeah they’re gone,” said Percy, who added that all the details are done.

Would Cameron Smith Be the Biggest Name to Join LIV Golf?

Cameron Smith, 28, would represent arguably the biggest addition to LIV Golf’s roster. Dustin Johnson, a two-time major winner, is currently the highest-ranked player on the circuit at No. 18. Johnson, however, is 38, while Smith is just entering the prime of his career. Smith is coming off a banner season on the PGA Tour, which saw him win three events – including The Players Championship and The Open Championship. Smith became the first player since Jack Nicklaus in 1978 to win both events in the same season.

Despite his success on the PGA Tour, Smith’s name has continued to be linked with LIV Golf. Last month, TMZ reported he was in discussions with the Saudi Arabia-backed circuit. The connection is obvious, as Greg Norman – former World No. 1 – is the CEO of LIV Golf Investments. Norman, a fellow Australian, was complimentary of Smith after his Open Championship victory.

Fresh off his 8-under-par 64 performance in the final round to win at St. Andrews, Cameron Smith was immediately asked about the prospects of him defecting for LIV Golf. Smith wasn’t thrilled with the question, but didn’t completely shoot the idea down.

“I just won the British Open, and you’re asking about that?” Smith said. “I don’t know, mate. My team around me worries about all that stuff. I’m here to win golf tournaments.”

Cameron Smith will play this week in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first of three FedEx Cup playoff events. Smith is second in the points standings, just behind World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.