Canadian National Anthem Singer Makes Change to Lyrics During NBA All-Star Game

Legendary R&B artist Jully Black performed the Canadian national anthem ahead of the 2023 NBA All-Star Game Sunday night in Salt Lake City.

Black, a Canadian native, slightly altered a verse during her rendition in an effort to acknowledge indigenous people. The Canadian national anthem opens with “O Canada! Our home and native land!” Black, however, sang “Our home on native land!” instead.

Black received widespread praise on social media for making the change.

“I know this means nothing, but the fact that this happened on national television brings a god d— tear to my eye,” one Twitter user wrote. “Solidarity forever! There is no reconciliation without LAND BACK!”

Black told TSN after the performance that she did her research before taking center stage at the NBA All-Star Game.

“We’ve been singing this anthem since kindergarten,” Black said, via Fox News. “And now, in the last three years, especially with indigenous rights and what’s going on in our country and the history and the learning, I too am learning. So, I reached out to some indigenous friends and said, ‘First of all, how do you feel about me doing this anthem?’ And I got some feedback.

“I really dissected the lyrics to really sing it with intention because I know it like my name.”

NBA Head Coach Slams All-Star Game as the ‘Worst Basketball Game Ever Played’

Black’s Canadian national anthem rendition preceded what was as Denver Nuggets and Team LeBron head coach Michael Malone called it, “the worst basketball game ever played.”

“It’s an honor to be here. It’s an honor to be a part of a great weekend with great players. But that is the worst basketball game ever played,” Malone said following Team LeBron’s 184-175 defeat to Team Giannis.

ESPN‘s Stephen A. Smith lauded Malone for his blunt assessment of the game.

“I applaud coach Malone for highlighting the flagrant lack of effort,” Smith said on ‘First Take’ Monday. “… In basketball, they play in the summer leagues, they play in the offseason considerably harder than they played yesterday.”