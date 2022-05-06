Capitals Selling This Sinful Spicy Chicken Sandwich During NHL Playoffs: PHOTO

Ah, where to begin with chicken sandwiches. On the surface, the beloved fare is as simple as it gets. Grill it, bread and fry it, throw that breast or thigh between two pieces of bread and you’ve got yourself a can’t lose meal 10 times out of 10. In recent years, however, we’ve seen an explosion in creativity when it comes to the classic sandwich. I’m here to tell you that the Washington Capitals’ Capital One Arena has taken that creativity to its extremes.

As the NHL playoffs got underway, the DC-based hockey team and its home arena took the timeless concept and ran with it. No, they got settled in on the starting blocks, waited for the gun, and sprinted with it. Behold! The spicy chicken sandwich of your dreams (or nightmares).

The Capitals are selling a spicy fried chicken sandwich on a cinnamon roll tomorrow night 😳



🔥 or 🗑? pic.twitter.com/3OtbPvlNhf — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) May 6, 2022

What do you see when you lay eyes on this beast of a spicy chicken sandwich? Is it a glorious invention fit for kings or a complete abomination? Purists are rolling their eyes right now. I can almost hear them touting the splendor of a simple piece of fried chicken (preferably coated in a hot lava concoction of cayenne, spices, and oil for all of our Nashville friends), maybe some pickle slices, slapped between a simple potato bun or white bread.

No, says Capital One Arena. What you need is a fine balance between the savory richness of spicy fried chicken and the sweet decadence of a glazed cinnamon roll. Too much? I leave that for you to decide.

Capitals Chicken Sandwich Reminiscent of New Wave Food Experiments

What I can say is that these chicken sandwich experiments are fast becoming a hotbed of debate to rival the most unrelenting food take wars. Yes, even pineapple on pizza. I’m proudly willing to admit here and now that I fall firmly on the side of “get that fruit off of my pizza before I do something I might regret.”

But this spicy chicken sandwich… this has me intrigued. For those less adventurous eaters out there, the concept is not a completely foreign one. You’ve no doubt seen these newfangled breakfast sandwiches making the rounds, fried chicken, ham, what have you, slapped between two halves of a glazed donut. That, dear Outsiders, is genius. Savory and sweet in all the right ways.

This cinnamon roll spicy chicken sandwich isn’t too far a departure from the trends we’ve already seen. I’d certainly be willing to give it a try. Though, admittedly, am not sure how to feel about what appears to be stadium nacho cheese sauce slathered all over.

So, I leave it to you. Would you eat it?