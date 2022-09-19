WATCH: Cardinals Cap Furious Comeback with Unbelievable Touchdown to Defeat Raiders in OT

The finish to the Arizona Cardinals–Las Vegas Raiders game has the NFL world buzzing in Week 2. After trailing 20-0 at halftime, the Cardinals mounted an impressive comeback and forced overtime, ultimately winning in unbelievable fashion.

With the score tied 23-23 in overtime, the Raiders had the ball and were looking to put together a game-winning drive to improve to 1-1 on the season. But after catching a pass from Derek Carr on 2nd-and-10, Hunter Renfrow fumbled the football and Arizona’s Byron Murphy Jr. recovered.

Murphy raced 59 yards to the end zone for the game-winning score. It was easily one of the wildest plays of the second week of the NFL season:

SCOOP AND SCORE FOR THE WIN!



Cardinals score 22 unanswered points in the 4th quarter and OT to win! #AZvsLV pic.twitter.com/9sHEfc3Bhl — NFL (@NFL) September 18, 2022

Arizona trailed the Raiders 20-0 at halftime and 23-7 through three quarters. The Cardinals outscored the Raiders 22-0 in the fourth quarter and overtime to get the win in Las Vegas.

The Cardinals improved to 1-1 on the year with the victory. Las Vegas is now 0-2.

Social Media Mocks Raiders’ Epic Collapse

For a majority of the second half, the Las Vegas Raiders were listed with a win probability of over 90%, according to ESPN. Yet they still found a way to blow it.

After the collapse, everyone on social media took shots at the Raiders for blowing a 20-point halftime lead.

The Arizona Cardinals outscored the Raiders in the second half and OT 29-3 — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) September 19, 2022

being a raiders fan ain’t easy but someone’s gotta do it pic.twitter.com/nRPo9UE4WT — greg (@gandalf_thegreg) September 18, 2022

It’s been a tough start to the 2022 season for the Raiders. In Week 1, they fell 24-19 to the Los Angeles Chargers. This week, obviously, they were outscored 29-3 in the second half and overtime to drop what appeared to be a sure victory.

The 0-2 start already has some fans looking ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft.

Life won’t get much easier for Las Vegas next week, traveling to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans.