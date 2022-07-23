Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Helps Arizona Residents Beat the Heat with Awesome Gesture

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is doing his part in the community. On a scorching hot afternoon in the desert, the NFL star hit the streets to provide people with ice-cold water.

Hopkins walked around the streets on a 117-degree day in Arizona. He passed out bottles of cold water in an effort to show people kindness on an incredibly hot afternoon. It’s an awesome gesture of kindness from the Cardinals wide receiver — one that many appreciated.

The receiver posted some video snippets on TikTok and Twitter. In the video, Hopkins says, “We decided to spend the day giving cold water to the people struggling to find housing.”

Hopkins says he wanted to show people some kindness.

“I’ve been through hard times myself and I still remember how much things like this helped,” Hopkins said. “So look out for each other and help however you can.”

This is an awesome gesture from Hopkins. We love seeing stuff like this from NFL stars.

J.J. Watt joins DeAndre Hopkins in Helping Others

DeAndre Hopkins’ Arizona Cardinals teammate J.J. Watt also lent a helping hand this week. The NFL star defensive end is helping a woman and her family pay for her grandfather’s funeral.

“I have a pair of @JJWatt womens edition of Reebok shoes size 9 $60. I’ve worn them twice,” Jennifer Simpson wrote on Twitter. “They are great shoes, im only selling because we are raising money for my grandpas funeral. I also have a Watt womens XL Texans Jersey $30. Anyone interested?”

Shortly after Simpson sent out that tweet, Watt responded. He wants to help pay for the funeral.

Don’t sell your shoes and jersey, we’ll help with the funeral.



I’m sorry for your loss.



🙏🏼 https://t.co/gMttmVGZCL — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 21, 2022

Another incredible act of kindness from an NFL superstar.

Kudos to both Watt and Hopkins for lending a helping hand when they can. This is the kind of stuff we’ll never get tired of seeing.