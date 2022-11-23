Arizona Cardinals Fire Offensive Line Coach After ‘Incident’ in Mexico City

The Arizona Cardinals (4-7) have fired offensive line coach and run game coordinator Sean Kugler after an unknown incident in Mexico City.

Kugler was sent home ahead of Arizona’s 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers (6-4) on “Monday Night Football.” Per ESPN, Kugler’s bio on the team website was removed Tuesday, though head coach Kliff Kingsbury is keeping the reason for his firing close to his vest.

Kingsbury was asked Tuesday if he needed to make any staff changes.

“No,” Kingsbury responded.

The Arizona Republic first reported Kugler’s hiring shortly after Kingsbury’s press conference. Kugler’s time with the Cardinals comes to an end after three-plus seasons. He was one of Kingsbury’s original hires in 2019 — brought on as the team’s offensive line coach. He took on additional duties as the run game coordinator ahead of the 2021 season.

Cardinals Run Game Struggled Under Sean Kugler

Both units which Kugler oversaw have struggled mightily this season. The Cardinals’ offensive line is injury-riddled, with just a single Week 1 starter in Kelvin Beachum starting Monday night. The other four are all on injured reserve or sidelined with an injury.

The run game, meanwhile, suffered in the three-game absence of James Conner due to a rib injury. Conner made his return in Week 9. He ran for 42 yards on 14 carries with a score against San Francisco. The Cardinals failed to surpass 100 yards on the ground for the third time in their last four games.

After the game, Kingsbury addressed his team’s inability to run the football.

“With James being banged up part of the year and then losing some of the O-line, I think it’s still trying to figure out what our best runs are, what our best schemes are, trying to patch it together and get that group to maximize their talents together,” Kingsbury said. “And when you go up against a group like that, a front seven like that — it can be challenging, but we got to be better.”