Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Carted Off the Field During First Drive on Monday Night Football

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off the field after suffering a non-contact injury on the first drive of the “Monday Night Football” tilt against the New England Patriots.

The injury occurred on just the third play from scrimmage when Murray took off to his right. Murray’s knee appeared to give way as he tried to make a move on Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon.

Kyler Murray is still down with a no contact injury as the broadcast went to a commercial. pic.twitter.com/uH7wAIEZmJ — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) December 13, 2022

Murray has been diagnosed with a knee injury and is out for the remainder of the game. Colt McCoy is in at quarterback for the Cardinals.

Murray, 25, is in his fourth season in the NFL — two away from when his newly-signed five-year, $230.5 million deal kicks in. Through 10 games this season, Murray is completing 66.3% of his passes for 2,359 yards with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s added 415 yards with three scores on the ground.

“Yeah, it’s tough,” Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told Lisa Salters of ESPN. “He’ll be out the rest of the game, that’s all I know right now, but you hate to see that. Guys gotta rally around Colt and hopefully we can get it done.”

Cardinals Down Another Starter After Injury to Kyler Murray

McCoy, the 12-year veteran, is no stranger to being thrust into the starting role. The 36-year-old started three games in place of Murray last season, going 2-1. He’s 1-1 this season filling in for Murray, the last start coming in the 38-10 Week 11 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Cardinals continue to be ravaged by injuries — Murray the latest. Arizona is missing four of its starting offensive lineman as well as Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz.