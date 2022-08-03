Cardinals Wide Receiver Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown Arrested Wednesday Morning in Phoenix

NFL wide receiver Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown is known for his elite speed on the football field. Turns out he likes to go fast on the freeway as well.

Brown, who the Arizona Cardinals acquired from the Baltimore Ravens for a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, was arrested on Wednesday morning in Phoenix for criminal speeding. According to Arizona state law, criminal speeding includes traveling at any speed over 85 MPH or traveling more than 20 MPH over any posted speed limit.

“We are aware of the situation regarding Hollywood Brown and have reported it to the NFL office as required. We will comment further as appropriate,” the Cardinals said in a statement to local KTAR News 92.3 FM.

Prior to training camp, Brown was placed on the active non-football injury list and has not practiced due to a minor hamstring injury. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury hoped Brown would start participating soon. But this arrest could pause that plan, regardless of his health.

Kingsbury on return of #AZCardinals WR Hollywood Brown: "We had hoped maybe this weekend but we'll be smart." #CardsCamp — Paul Calvisi (@PaulCalvisi) August 3, 2022

Brown is the cousin of former NFL star Antonio Brown, who recently started a new dance trend.

Marquise Brown Arrested, Kyler Murray Tests Positive for COVID-19

On Monday, it was announced that Kyler Murray – the Cardinals’ new $230.5 million dollar man – tested positive for COVID-19. At minimum, he will miss the remainder of training camp this week while recovering.

Arizona surely wanted to use these practices over the next month for Murray and Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown to build chemistry. In addition, with star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins suspended for the first six games of the 2022 campaign, the Cardinals’ offense is behind the eight-ball already.

What a show this is all going to be on this season’s Hard Knocks In Season. Arizona is hoping to build on its 11-6 record from 2021 that resulted in an NFC Wild Card berth. The team lost in the opening round of the playoffs to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Kingsbury will have the responsibility of patching the offense together. He has posted a 24-24-1 record at the helm through his first four seasons.