Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Calls for Boxing Match With 49ers’ Charvarius Ward Over ‘Steroid Boy’ Comment

When the NFL season concludes, Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins might start training for the boxing ring. He took exception to comments made by San Francisco 49ers defensive back Charvarius Ward after last Sunday’s game.

Following San Francisco’s 38-10 win over Arizona on Monday Night Football, Ward called out Hopkins for “dirty play,” during the game. The defensive back also took a shot at the receiver for serving a six-game PED suspension to start the 2022 season.

“He was doing some dirty things,” Ward said, per the New York Post. “He tried to clip me, he grabbed me by the throat, grabbed my face mask on one play, so I don’t respect his game. That’s steroid boy.”

Once word got back to Hopkins, he didn’t take too kindly. The receiver wants to challenge Ward to a boxing match.

“It is what it is,” Hopkins said. “I’m not the kind of guy that makes a public service announcement about somebody else, but we’re all in a fraternity together. I hate to hear a guy talk like that about somebody, about anybody, but for me I just pray for people like that.

“A lot of people are tough when they can type something or say something, but I respect guys like Le’Veon Bell that get in that boxing ring. That guy over there who said something about me, I would definitely love to get in a boxing ring with him and see how tough he is in real life.”

It seems really unlikely that the two would set aside the shoulder pads for a spat over postgame comments. Still, seeing two NFL players step inside the ring would probably draw plenty of interest.

Charvarius Ward Throws Shade at DeAndre Hopkins Following MNF

Despite San Francisco’s lopsided win, Ward had his hands full with Hopkins on Monday Night Football. The receiver hauled in nine catches for 91 yards in the loss.

But Ward didn’t believe that was all based on Hopkins’ talent. Basically, he alluded to Hopkins being a fake tough guy on the field.

“D-Hop, he thinks he a tough guy,” Ward said, per KNBR. “He thinks he still one of the best receivers in the league and he really not. He was trying to talk noise and talk hard all game. We not scared of him.”

We’d love to hear whether or not Ward would be willing to step inside the ring with Hopkins after the receiver issued the challenge.