Carolina Hurricanes troll all of New Jersey after defeating Devils in Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Carolina Hurricanes ended the season of the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. Then, they notched another victory over them on Twitter immediately afterwards.

Hearts broke in New Jersey when Jesper Fast put away an overtime goal to send the Hurricanes to the next round. Carolina took four out of five showdowns from the Devils, and some of their victories weren’t even competitive.

What stings even more than the overtime winner for the Devils has to be the video the Hurricanes shared to Twitter afterwards. Through the website Cameo, Carolina was able to secure words of encouragement from numerous New Jersey celebrities.

Check out the proverbial rubbing of the salt in the Devils’ wounds below, which is some of the most vindictive work we’ve seen a team come up with.

From The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars to the famed Mike “The Situation” from Jersey Shore, the Devils got it from all angles. Insult to injury. That’s money well spent from the Hurricanes.

Perhaps New Jersey will remember this video the next time they take the ice against the Hurricanes. It was a gritty series, but next time out may be more visceral.

As for the celebrities involved, don’t expect any free tickets moving forward. You’ve made your bed in Carolina.

Moreover, the Carolina Hurricanes will now await the victor of the series between the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs.

At the moment, the Panthers are leading the series 3-1. Still, the Maple Leafs are refusing to go gently into that good night. Friday’s game will either be the end of their season, or make the prospects of a four-game comeback begin to seem real.

Elsewhere, the Western Conference is still awaiting their first victor in the 2nd Round. The Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights are currently tied 2-2 in their series. As for the other side of the bracket, the Dallas Stars lead the Seattle Kraken 3-2 in their battle of wills.

Who will join the Hurricanes as one of the last four teams standing? It remains to be seen. But the Stanley Cup is truly up for grabs, and it’s going to be a fun ride to the finish.