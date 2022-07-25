Carolina Panthers Coach Matt Rhule Shares Confidence in Team’s Quarterbacks Room

They say if you have multiple quarterbacks, you really have no quarterbacks. That’s not how Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule feels entering the 2022 NFL season, though.

No, there’s no indication that Carolina intends to play multiple quarterbacks this season, but it does appear to have one of the deeper rooms at the position in the league. On paper, at least.

With training camp just around the corner, the Panthers have Baker Mayfield, Matt Corral and Sam Darnold all on the roster. Mayfield might be the favorite to land the job, but it should make for a really strong competition this offseason.

“My job is not to pick the starting quarterback,” Rhule said, per ESPN. “The players will do that with the way they play. My job is to make sure we have really good players in the room, which now we do, and make sure they have opportunities. It’ll be a fun ride. When we know, we will know.”

Mayfield brings the most experience to the field in Carolina, having started 59 career games. Darnold is 10 behind that number, taking the opening snap 49 times. Corral is the new kid on the block, fresh out of Ole Miss.

Right now, Rhule isn’t interested in picking a starter. He’s clearly got confidence in whoever earns the job.

“It’s going to be a lot of great competition,” Rhule said. “And to be quite honest, it’ll be really good for our team, the competition.”

Matt Rhule Believes Carolina Panthers are Ready to Win Now

The 2022 season marks Matt Rhule’s third as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers. The first two years didn’t go that well, with the team posting a 10-23 record in that span (five wins each season). He’s expecting things to change this time.

“This year, I expect to win,” he said, according to ESPN. “I’ve never gone into a season and said, ‘Well, I hope I can win this many games and keep my job.’ I want to win at the highest level.”

If the Panthers do find some winning ways, it’ll be the first time in a while. Carolina hasn’t finished a season with a record over the .500 mark since 2017. That was also the last time the Panthers reached the playoffs. Each of the last three years, Carolina won just five games.

Carolina opens the season on Sunday, Sept. 11 against the Cleveland Browns.