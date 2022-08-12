WATCH: Carolina Panthers’ D.J. Moore Breaks Up Bleacher Fight at Team’s Fan Fest

A couple of fans at the Carolina Panthers’ Fan Fest on Thursday night appeared ready to trade blows before star receiver D.J. Moore took notice.

D.J. Moore was having none of it, climbing up into the stands at Bank of America Stadium to deescalate the situation. He was successful in his mediation, as the two fans were separated and didn’t come to blows. Towards the end of the video filmed by a nearby fan, D.J. Moore is heard saying “we’re at a family function.”

Amid the ongoing quarterback battle between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, perhaps that’s what the disagreement was founded upon? Was this a case of Team Mayfield vs. Team Darnold?

D.J. Moore Blossoming into Leader On-and-Off the Field for Carolina Panthers

D.J. Moore, 25, is entering just his fifth season in the league, but finds himself as one of the longest-tenured Panthers. He’s certainly one of the most talented and important players on the roster, having topped 1,000 receiving yards in three-straight seasons.

That’s come with a revolving door at quarterback, including Cam Newton, Kyle Allen, Teddy Bridgewater and Darnold. Carolina rewarded the Maryland product with a three-year, $61.884 million deal this offseason as a result. Who will be throwing him passes in 2022? Well, that’s a question that doesn’t yet have an answer.

By all accounts, Mayfield has the inside track to start. Head coach Matt Rhule, however, declined to name a starter for Carolina’s first preseason tilt against the Washington Commanders Saturday. Rhule said both Mayfield and Darnold will feature in at least one drive.

“To me this is about being a great situational quarterback in the red zone, on third down and in the two-minute offense,” Rhule said. “And then it’s seeing who can move the team, who can make plays, who can play within the scheme and get the ball to the guys that we have.

“When you have those three things, you have the starting quarterback.”