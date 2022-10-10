Carolina Panthers Fire Head Coach Matt Rhule After 1-4 Start to the Season

After taking a 37-15 beating to the San Francisco 49ers, the Carolina Panthers have decided to fire head coach Matt Rhule. Rhule was hired to take over as head of the NFL team back in 2020. This season, it seemed that the writing was on the wall.

In the NFL, Matt Rhule has a record of just 11-27. Far from the success that he had at places in the NCAA such as Temple and Baylor. Now, five games into the season and a 1-4 record to show for it, he has been fired.

Adam Schefter has the news first on Twitter.

Panthers fired HC Matt Rhule, who has gone 11-27 during his three seasons in Carolina.



Rhule leaves Carolina with four years left on the seven-year contract he received from Panthers’ owner David Tepper in January 2020. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2022

The Panthers are in for a long season. Baker Mayfield is supposed to be the starting QB but has not been working out. This might be a full-on rebuild in Carolina. In the meantime, the interim coach is going to have a massive task on his hands.

Schefter also broke the news that the defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach, Steve Wilks, is set to take over. The interim head coach does have a year of experience at the helm of the Arizona Cardinals. However, he has roots in Carolina with the Panthers organization. This all likely factored into the decision.

Panthers’ defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach Steve Wilks now takes over as Carolina’s interim head coach.



Wilks spent one year as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, and six years on the Panthers staff from 2012-17. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2022

When coaches get fired, especially coaches like Matt Rhule with four years left on their contract, big paydays soon follow. After all of this is said and done, Rhule is going to be owed more than $40 million. So, as he refocuses after his stint in the NFL, he will have lots of time and funds to sit and think.

Matt Rhule Name to Watch in NCAA

While this is a setback in an otherwise great career, Matt Rhule is going to be doing alright. When he was hired at Carolina he was given the job for a reason. Rhule proved himself to be a rebuilder of programs at the NCAA level. It didn’t work in the NFL, but at 47 years old, this isn’t the end.

Immediately, Matt Rhule is the hottest name in college coaching circles. There are going to be teams and programs willing to pay a pretty penny to have the best program builder in the nation at their school. A coach that can take Temple to back-to-back 10-win seasons is a good coach.

Rhule will land on his feet. The Carolina Panthers on the other hand… might not.