Carolina Panthers Release Baker Mayfield

It has been a quick fall from grace for Baker Mayfield. From franchise player in Cleveland to free agent, Mayfield has been released by the Carolina Panthers. The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft will be available on waivers.

So, the Panthers are done with the Baker Mayfield experiment. There is no question that Carolina was lost last season as they transitioned into a new era in the organization’s history. There is a rebuilding effort underway. That will not include Mayfield.

NFL insider Ian Rapaport broke the news on Twitter, and the Panthers came out shortly after confirming the news.

For a few seasons, Mayfield was seen as the answer for the Cleveland Browns at quarterback. He was undersized but tough and versatile. He could tuck and run when needed and had a way of connecting with talented receivers, at least in college, that made him an exciting prospect.

However, the Browns ditched Baker Mayfield to pick up Deshaun Watson, and we have seen how that has played out in real time. After Carolina picked him up, it looked like he had found his new home. Since the start of the season, Mayfield has found himself benched in favor of Sam Darnold, the third overall pick in that same 2018 draft class.

The last time that Mayfield started for the Panthers was a 13-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The quarterback went 21/33 for 196 yards and two interceptions. On the season, Mayfield is ranked 32nd in total passing yards, 31st in total touchdowns with six, and is top-10 in terms of interceptions with six of those as well.

Baker Mayfield, Free Agent

The question that remains is, is this the last we see of Baker Mayfield? In terms of being a starter, this might be it. No one will be shocked if a team picks up Mayfield as a backup. There are also teams like the 49ers that are down a starting quarterback for the season. Could we see Christian McCaffrey and Mayfield back together?

The NFL is a league where nothing is guaranteed. That is especially true when you’re a quarterback. Every mistake is emphasized and your accomplishments are diminished. That’s the way it goes. Now Mayfield appears to be the next former Browns passer to fall victim to the grueling process.

The former Heisman Trophy winner is going to be a free agent soon. Baker Mayfield could be coming to an NFL team near you. Depending on your situation, congratulations – or I’m sorry.