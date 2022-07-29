Carolina Panthers Wide Receiver Robbie Anderson Makes Interesting Change Ahead of 2022 Season

Tired? Robby Anderson. Wired? Robbie Anderson.

Going forward, if you’re going to name drop the Carolina Panthers wide receiver, you better make sure there’s an “ie” at the end of his first name. Anderson spoke to the Panthers media after training camp practice Friday, and said he would be making a change going forward. Not with his game nor his appearance, but his name. Like Chad Johnson (OchoCinco) before him, Anderson is going in a new direction.

“Yeah, you could say that in a sense,” Anderson said, via Panthers beat writer Sheena Quick. “That’s how I used to spell it, though, when I was younger. Then I switched it to the ‘y.’ But I kinda like how it look on paper better with the ‘ie.’ And when I had ‘ie,’ I had the No. 3, too. Like, throwback, know what I’m sayin’?”

Robbie Anderson is Looking Ahead to a Fresh Start

Robbie Anderson, as he mentioned, carried the “ie” at the end of his name when he wore No. 3. That takes him back to his roots at South Plantation High School, where he starred before committing to Temple. But since beginning his NFL career in 2016, Anderson has worn just one number on the back of his jersey: 11.

That is going to change this upcoming season, as Anderson looks forward to new beginnings.

“That’s my number from high school,” Anderson said in June of his number change. “It represents new beginnings and that’s how I feel in a lot of aspects of my life. A lot of growth, elevation. And you know, it’s saucy. It look better than eleven.”

Armed with a new number, Anderson, 29, could be catching passes from a new quarterback in 2022. The Panthers acquired Baker Mayfield from the Browns this offseason, creating a quarterback competition with the incumbent Sam Darnold. Anderson seemed to not be in favor of Mayfield coming to Carolina, commenting “Nooooo” on an Instagram post reporting that the Panthers were interested in Mayfield.

That appears to be in the past, as Anderson brushed off any potential heat between the two.

“Nah,” Anderson said. “That’s, like, kinda water under the bridge.”