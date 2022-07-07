Carolina Panthers Wide Receiver Robby Anderson Says He Doesn’t Have a Problem With Baker Mayfield Despite Comment

“Nooooo.”

That’s the exact comment from Robby Anderson underneath a post on a Carolina Panthers fan page. The post mentions a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport naming Carolina “the most likely landing spot for Baker Mayfield.”

Someone check on Robby Anderson 😂 pic.twitter.com/gzKezdIrvV — PFF (@PFF) July 6, 2022

One day removed from Carolina’s acquisition of the former Cleveland Browns quarterback, Mayfield’s new wideout is changing his tune. Anderson posted a video on Twitter on Thursday morning disputing claims he had issues with Mayfield.

I don’t have an issue with Baker stop tryna paint that narrative. pic.twitter.com/52GhVHget4 — Robbie Anderson (@chosen1ra) July 6, 2022

The video comes from a press conference where a reporter asks the wide receiver to explain his viral reaction to the possibility of a deal. Anderson responds, “Just trying to defend my quarterback.” Prior to the 2021 season, Carolina acquired quarterback Sam Darnold from the New York Jets. Anderson spent two seasons with Darnold in East Rutherford before signing with Carolina in 2020.

According to Anderson, the comments display no ill-will toward Mayfield, rather an appreciation for last year’s starter in Carolina. The 29-year-old’s production suffered after a breakout 2020 season with Teddy Bridgewater. However, Darnold isn’t alone in shouldering the blame. Injuries limited Darnold’s playing time, and Anderson’s seven drops tied for fourth-most in the league last season.

But Who’s Going To Throw To Anderson in 2022?

Robby Anderson’s plea for Sam Darnold to earn another shot isn’t completely out the window. Acquiring Baker Mayfield for a conditional fifth-round pick next season – and only claiming responsibility for $5 million of the quarterback’s contract in 2022 – doesn’t automatically obligate the franchise to hand him the keys.

Based on head coach Matt Rhule’s prior history with poor decision-making, it wouldn’t serve as a complete shock if Darnold got the Week 1 nod. The newly-acquired QB didn’t participate in offseason workouts with his old or new team, and coming off of a minor shoulder operation it’s not a guarantee Mayfield’s ready by the opening kickoff.

It’s a decision that should be clear-cut. However, as we approach the 2022 NFL season, the Carolina Panthers have opened Pandora’s Box of mediocre QB battles.