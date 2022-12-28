Cause Behind Myles Garrett Being Disciplined by Cleveland Browns on Saturday’s Game Revealed

Following the news that Myles Garrett did not start against the New Orleans Saints after violating team rules, the official cause of the defensive end’s disciplinary has been revealed.

According to Cleveland.com, Cleveland Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski stated that it was a “team decision” to bench Myles Garrett during Sunday’s game due to his lack of communication when he missed a couple of practices. This was due to an illness. However, he didn’t call in sick. “Just a team thing,” Stefanski stated about the decision to discipline Garrett. “That was my decision.”

Along with not starting during the Saints game, Myles Garrett was also fined by the Browns. Although he ended up in the game eventually and had three tackles. The Browns lost to the Saints, 17-10. He later spoke about the team’s defensive line’s performance after the game.

“We just have to maintain that intensity and that level of play,” Myles Garrett explained. “I don’t think the intensity dropped, but I think that really attention to detail of being where you are supposed to be and making those plays when they come to you, that really came back to bite us. Again, we had our opportunities where we were sometimes where we were supposed to be and sometimes we weren’t. We had guys wrapped up with a tackle, and they were able to break free. We just have to be able to make those play.”

Myles Garrett Says He Hopes to Have a Gold Jacket Someday After Being Voted To His Fourth Pro Bowl

After being voted for his fourth Pro Bowl last week, Myles Garrett opened up about the recognition. He also spoke about how he hopes to get a gold jacket someday for his NFL career.

“In my opinion, I probably should have five,” Myles Garrett declared about his Pro Bowl votes. “But it is what it is. But that’s definitely the route I think if I’m headed if I can continue the pace that I’m on and things that I’m doing and I’m not saying I’m there yet.”

However, Myles Garrett clarified that he doesn’t believe he has a gold jacket career at the moment. “But if I continue with what I’m doing, pick up the pace and keep on continuing to lead and be a good teammate, I think that that could be in my future,” he said. “But I have a long way to go.”

Also speaking about the Pro Bowl vote, Myles Garrett said it feels good. “I’m never going to take it for granted,” he shared. “I don’t care how many times I’m in it. I know Joel [Bitonio] has more than me [five] and I know he’s just as grateful or more. All that work, you’re just glad that people pay attention to it and really take it to heart because at the end of the day, it’s not guaranteed. You might get injured one year, just might not make it.”

He went on to explain that he feels like some guys got snubbed on other teams. “You just never know, so you just be grateful to play in the Pro Bowl,” he added. “Because it doesn’t come around often for a lot of guys.”