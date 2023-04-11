CBS Announces Record-Breaking Masters Ratings for Sunday’s Third and Final Rounds

There’s no sporting event in the world quite like The Masters. That statement usually applies to just the patrons at Augusta National considering what the environment is like down Magnolia Lane. However, based on the latest numbers from CBS, it picked up traction throughout their broadcast as well.

CBS released that 16.3 million people watched Sunday’s coverage of The Masters, which featured the end of the third round and the final round due to weather on Saturday. For the final round on Sunday afternoon, it became the most-viewed broadcast for any channel for the sport of golf in half a decade.

The Masters drew 16.3 million viewers on CBS for its third and final rounds on Sunday.



The final round was the most-watched golf broadcast on any network in five years. pic.twitter.com/YOVpwZ4p8d — Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 11, 2023

Several things likely contributed to this. First and foremost, it’s The Masters, specifically on Easter Sunday. What else are you going to say? Secondly, the weather in Augusta this weekend pushing things back may have caused viewers to wait to watch until the final day.

The third and final reason, though, is the comeback Jon Rahm put on to win the event. After leading for the majority of the event, Brooks Koepka let go of the rope around the same time that Rahm made his final push. In the end, Rahm outshot Koepka by six strokes in the final round to win the first green jacket of his career and take home a record purse of a cool $3.24 million.

Again, there’s nothing that really compares to what takes place in Augusta during the first full week of April. This year’s audience once again proved it too considering how many of them tuned in to this year’s edition of The Masters.

Sam Bennett Receives Huge Welcome Home After The Masters

First, he received a standing ovation at Augusta National. Then, upon his return to College Station, Sam Bennett enjoyed a huge welcome home after the amateur’s incredible run at The Masters.

Bennett put together an impressive tournament at Augusta during the major championship, finishing at -2 for the tournament in a tie for 16th place. The Texas A&M golfer was, by far, the low amateur at The Masters.

When Bennett returned home from his journey to Georgia, a host of friends, family and fans greeted him to congratulate him on his incredible performance. Even though it wasn’t at Augusta, it was one of the cooler moments of the weekend.

Bennett worked his way into a Saturday pairing with Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm. But the amateur struggled during his third round, carding five bogeys and finishing the day at +4.

On Sunday, Bennett ended his tournament by shooting a 74 and finishing with a -2 over the four-day event. Still, working into contention on Day 3 as an amateur is one hell of an accomplishment.

Bennett undoubtedly deserved the hero’s welcome he received upon his return to College Station.