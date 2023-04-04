The 2023 men’s college basketball season has come to a close. UConn was crowned national champions for the fifth time after picking up a 76-59 victory over San Diego State in the NCAA National Championship Game Monday.

With another March Madness in the books, CBS released its annual One Shining moment — a compilation of the best moments of the past three and a half weeks. This year’s NCAA Tournament was truly unique, with a host of blue bloods and No.1 seeds ousted early on.

In fact, for the first time in history, zero No.1 seeds advanced to the Elite Eight. Purdue bowed out in the First Round to Fairleigh Dickinson, while Kansas was bounced by Arkansas in the second round. Alabama and Houston went home in the Sweet 16 to San Diego State and Miami respectively. Arizona, a No. 2 seed seemingly primed to make a deep run, fell to Princeton in the First Round.

The result was a tournament full of mid majors at the forefront, with No. 9 seed FAU becoming arguably the biggest story in its run to the Final Four. UConn, however, was the last team standing and the main focus of this year’s One Shining Moment.

🗣️ ONE SHINING MOMENT pic.twitter.com/ecJYagr3in — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 4, 2023

UConn Dominates NCAA Tournament Competition, Caps it Off With Victory Over San Diego State

The Huskies capped off their fifth national title with another dominant performance in a tournament full of them. Each victory was by double-digits and perhaps most astounding of all, UConn trailed for just 5:22 throughout the entire tournament. 4:35 of that came Monday night against the Aztecs.

Junior forward Adama Sanogo led the way with 17 points on 5-of-9 from the field and 10 rebounds. Sanogo became the first player in history to record more than 100 points and 40 rebounds in a single tournament. Sanogo, an NBA Draft hopeful, was named the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player.

Entering the season unranked and with 60-1 odds to win the national championship, UConn carried a chip on its shoulder throughout the season, head coach Dan Hurley said after the game. Hurley, the son of Basketball Hall of Fame head coach Bob Hurley and brother of two-time national champion Bobby Hurley, is now a national champion of his own in just his fifth season at the helm.

“Well, they buried us before the season,” Hurley told CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson. “And then they buried us at the mid-point. We weren’t ranked going into the year so we had the chip on our shoulder. We knew the level that we could play at. So, even through those dark times and when you have a guy like Andre Jackson — who’s the captain of your team. And Adama Sanogo, it’s easy to get back on track.”