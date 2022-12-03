CFB Fans Are Losing Their Minds After Caleb Williams’ Insane Run in Pac-12 Title Game

Heisman Trophy voting is officially closes shop Monday, but it doesn’t appear it’ll be a tough decision for voters. If you’re tuned into Friday’s Pac-12 Championship Game, it’s quite clear: Caleb Williams is your 2022 Heisman Trophy recipient.

The USC sophomore quarterback has enjoyed a dominant first season with the No. 4 ranked Trojans (11-1) which has continued in the first half against No. 11 Utah (9-3). One play in particular has the college football world buzzing and Heisman voters ready to turn in their ballots after the game ends.

Up 7-3 late in the first quarter, USC head coach Lincoln Riley dialed up a zone-read. With the Utah defender committing to the running back, Williams took off. Three missed tackles, a few spins and 59 yards later, Williams was brought down deep into Utah territory.

Can you say Heisman moment?

“Caleb Williams literally running away with the Heisman!” one Twitter user wrote.

The Oklahoma transfer entered Friday’s tilt in Las Vegas having completed 65.8% of his passes for 3,712 yards with 44 touchdowns and just three interceptions. After his highlight-filled first quarter against the Utes, Williams now holds USC’s single-season record for total offense, surpassing Sam Darnold’s mark of 4,225 yards set in 2017.

Oh, did we mention Williams isn’t even draft eligible this year?

“Caleb Williams isn’t draft eligible til next year but I’d start tanking now for good measure,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Caleb Williams Sends Clear Message to Utah on Fingernails

USC’s lone loss this season came at the hands of Utah on Oct. 15, a 43-42 defeat. The loss appears to have been personal to Williams. He showed up Friday with a message to Utah written on his fingernails.

Williams wrote “F— Utah” on his fingernails, a sign the Utes were in big trouble heading into this one.