CFB Fans Can’t Turn Away From Central Michigan-Western Michigan Playing in Epic Snowstorm

Central Michigan (4-6) is currently hosting Western Michigan (3-7) in the middle of a blizzard and it’s fantastic.

How’s that for MACtion on a Wednesday night?

This Western Michigan-Central Michigan game right now is glorious ☃️❄️⛄️ pic.twitter.com/CPhNo0vwlE — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 17, 2022

Kelly/Short Stadium resembles an Ice Age as two in-state rivals battle for position in the MAC West. Obviously a little snow doesn’t bother the citizens of Mount Pleasant, Michigan, who are battling the conditions to watch their Chippewas. A special shoutout as well to the students of Central Michigan who packed the student section.

Those watching at home on ESPNU simply can’t change the channel, fascinated by the MACtion in the snow.

“We have no idea what yard line the ball is on at any time in the Western Michigan and Central Michigan game,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “It’s absolutely amazing.”

Is this the coldest Battle of the Cannon game of all-time? It’s entirely possible, though it’s likely this is the hardest one to win given the conditions.

“College Football in the snow,” another fan tweeted. “Western Michigan and Central Michigan are playing the game in a blizzard. MAC action does not disappoint.”

No, no it doesn’t. MACtion NEVER disappoints. Don’t even think for one second that any game you watch this Saturday will match up. Because it won’t. This is peak college football.

Central Michigan-Western Michigan a Precursor to Bills-Browns?

Western Michigan-Central Michigan could be the first of multiple games to be played in a massive snowstorm this week. The Cleveland Browns (3-6) play the Buffalo Bills (6-3) in Week 11 this Sunday.

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, is one of the areas to be impacted by a “potentially historic” lake-effect snow event. Per AccuWeather, the snow event could produce potentially record-setting amounts of three to six feet.

Like those brave Michiganders, Buffalonians will surely be out there going full-on Bills Mafia mode.